24 of the most beautiful places you have to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – including remarkable waterfalls, viewpoints and caverns

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:45 BST
Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to some amazing areas of natural beauty – and these should be at the very top of your list.

Whether you’re looking for remarkable waterfalls and caverns, or some of the best panoramic views in the country, Derbyshire and the Peak District will never disappoint when it comes to natural beauty.

READ THIS: 43 of the highest-rated country pubs to visit this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are 24 of the most stunning spots you have to visit across the Peaks and Derbyshire – have we missed any from our list?

These are some of the best scenic spots to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks this summer.

1. Beauty spots

These are some of the best scenic spots to visit across Derbyshire and the Peaks this summer. Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout.

2. Kinder Downfall

It might take a few hours to reach this spot, but it is well worth the climb for the amazing views of this waterfall on the edge of Kinder Scout. Photo: © Dave Dunford - geograph.org.uk/p/50573

Photo Sales
Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s.

3. Solomon’s Temple

Solomon’s Temple - otherwise known as Grinlow Tower - is situated in the hills above Buxton. It was built in 1896, with the support of the Duke of Devonshire, before being restored in the 1980s. Photo: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © G Laird - geograph.org.uk/p/6125321

Photo Sales
Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass.

4. Speedwell Cavern

Speedwell Cavern is one of the many impressive caves that can be found dotted across the Peak District - and is set at the foot of the spectacular Winnats Pass. Photo: © Lewis Clarke - geograph.org.uk/p/5952026

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice