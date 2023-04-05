News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
46 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
These are some of the best dog-friendly venues across the county.These are some of the best dog-friendly venues across the county.
These are some of the best dog-friendly venues across the county.

19 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a nourishing meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

READ THIS: 22 fascinating photos show how the Peak District has changed over the last 100 years

The figures were taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.”

1. White Lion, Great Longstone

The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.”

2. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

3. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Comfy, lovely pub. Great service, good food, dog-friendly.”

4. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: “Comfy, lovely pub. Great service, good food, dog-friendly.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Peak DistrictGoogleDerbyshire