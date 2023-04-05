19 of the best dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular dog-friendly pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a nourishing meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

The figures were taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . White Lion, Great Longstone The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 397 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a "wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from."

2 . The Devonshire Arms, Baslow The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. One customer praised the "nice staff" and said that dogs were "very welcome."

3 . The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a "beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District", where "well-behaved dogs are welcome."

4 . Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 1,300 Google reviews. One customer said: "Comfy, lovely pub. Great service, good food, dog-friendly."