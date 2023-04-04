22 fascinating photos show how the Peak District has changed over the last 100 years

1 . New hostel

Girls from Sheffield Youth Hostel Association are pictured cleaning the windows of the new hostel, Leam Hall, which is situated between Hathersage and Eyam, for its official opening at Whitsuntide on May 17, 1939. The girls formed working parties with boys to prepare the new hostel - cleaning floors, making curtains, and arranging the furniture every evening. Mrs Rose-Innis, the owner of Leam Hall, generously loaned it to the YHA at a nominal rental. (Photo by Harry Shepherd/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive