Derbyshire has a rich and storied history, and is home to some of the country’s most beautiful countryside – meaning unique attractions and landmarks can be found in every corner of the county.
We have compiled a list of some of the most extraordinary places to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – which could not be mirrored in other parts of the country.
How many of these places have you visited – and are there any unique Derbyshire experiences you think should be added to our list?
These are some of the most unique places to visit in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/Johnston Press
2. Visit the UK’s first national park
The Peak District National Park was founded in 1951, making it the first of the UK’s national parks and securing its unique place in the country’s history. Photo: RKH
3. Admire Britain’s only known example of ice age cave art at Creswell Crags
The remarkable ancient limestone caves at Creswell Crags are filled with history, including the only known example of ice age cave art in the country - which has been dated at around 13,000 years old. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Explore an iconic country house and filming location
The magnificent Chatsworth House is one of the country’s most well-known stately homes - and has been used in a number of TV shows and films. From Pride and Prejudice to Peaky Blinders, Chatsworth has continued to grace our screens over the years - making it one of the Peak District’s most unique attractions. Photo: Brian Eyre