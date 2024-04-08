Enjoy the sunny weather this weekend with 21 of the best pub beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These pubs have some of the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect for the sunny weather this weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 8th Apr 2024, 15:36 BST

Sunny conditions are set to arrive across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this weekend – bringing highs of 18°.

Luckily, there are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.

These 21 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

These pubs have some of the best rated beer gardens across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Spotted Frog has a 4.2/5 rating based on 234 Google reviews - and was praised for its “amazing beer garden.”

The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the “friendly staff” and the “nice beer garden.”

Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.”

