Luckily, there are a number of pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that offer great outdoor areas to enjoy the sun.
These 21 venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.
These pubs have some of the best rated beer gardens across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Spotted Frog, Chesterfield
The Spotted Frog has a 4.2/5 rating based on 234 Google reviews - and was praised for its “amazing beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Peacock Inn, Chatsworth Road, Brampton
The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the “friendly staff” and the “nice beer garden.” Photo: Google
4. Junction, Chesterfield
Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre