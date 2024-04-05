Derbyshire property: Plenty to praise in The Old Vicarage up for sale at £775,000

Elegance, style and character are the hallmarks of this stunning four-bedroom family home in a Derbyshire town.
By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Apr 2024, 20:03 BST

The Old Vicarage on Church Street, Alfreton has been impeccably, meticulously and thoughfully modernised with a classic-contemporary interior that complements its wealth of period features.

On the market for £775,000, the property features a bespoke kitchen, three reception rooms including a dining lounge with open fire, a formal dining room with patio doors to the gardens and a stunning orangery with social bar area. The living space is flexible and offers ample work-from-home space, the bedrooms have all been individually styled andthere are three bespoke bathrooms.

The beautifully landscape, gated grounds measuring approximately half an acre contain lawn and patio areas.

The Old Vicarage, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, is marketed by Dales and Peaks. For more details, call 01629 347804.

The Old Vicarage stands in a private gated plot in the heart of Church Street, Alfreton.

1. First look

The Old Vicarage stands in a private gated plot in the heart of Church Street, Alfreton.

The bespoke breakfast kitchen has an island for casual dining, fitted storage units with quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

2. Heart of home

The bespoke breakfast kitchen has an island for casual dining, fitted storage units with quartz worktops and integrated appliances.

This lovely dining room has patio doors opening to the garden.

3. Formal dining

This lovely dining room has patio doors opening to the garden.

The bay-fronted family dining lounge has an open fire.

4. Warm welcome

The bay-fronted family dining lounge has an open fire.

