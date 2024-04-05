The Old Vicarage on Church Street, Alfreton has been impeccably, meticulously and thoughfully modernised with a classic-contemporary interior that complements its wealth of period features.

On the market for £775,000, the property features a bespoke kitchen, three reception rooms including a dining lounge with open fire, a formal dining room with patio doors to the gardens and a stunning orangery with social bar area. The living space is flexible and offers ample work-from-home space, the bedrooms have all been individually styled andthere are three bespoke bathrooms.

The beautifully landscape, gated grounds measuring approximately half an acre contain lawn and patio areas.

The Old Vicarage, which is listed for sale on Zoopla, is marketed by Dales and Peaks. For more details, call 01629 347804.

1 . First look The Old Vicarage stands in a private gated plot in the heart of Church Street, Alfreton. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Heart of home The bespoke breakfast kitchen has an island for casual dining, fitted storage units with quartz worktops and integrated appliances. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Formal dining This lovely dining room has patio doors opening to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Warm welcome The bay-fronted family dining lounge has an open fire. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales