18 extraordinary photos from urban explorer show abandoned industrial works outside Derbyshire town with over 100 years of history

An urban explorer’s remarkable pictures offer a glimpse of what a derelict Derbyshire industrial works looks like today.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

Many Matlock residents will remember the Rockwood Pigments site at Matlock Bath – which was first operated as a mine and later a dyeworks, before closing down permanently in the 1990s.

Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces recently ventured into the site – and these are 18 photos showing what remains of the old works.

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces said that the site was originally known as Viaton, and had been established as an iron ore mine in the first half of the 1800s.

1. Site first opened in 1800s

Lost Places & Forgotten Faces said that the site was originally known as Viaton, and had been established as an iron ore mine in the first half of the 1800s. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

When the iron ore at the site was exhausted by 1850, lead carbonate or 'white lead' was ground by an 80 horsepower water wheel.

2. Iron ore exhausted

When the iron ore at the site was exhausted by 1850, lead carbonate or 'white lead' was ground by an 80 horsepower water wheel. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

After operating like this for another 50 years, the Via Gellia Colour Company took over the works in 1900.

3. New owners at turn of century

After operating like this for another 50 years, the Via Gellia Colour Company took over the works in 1900. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

When the new company arrived at the site, they installed a turbine that drove four pairs of peak stones and was used to grind up iron oxide.

4. Technology advancing

When the new company arrived at the site, they installed a turbine that drove four pairs of peak stones and was used to grind up iron oxide. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

