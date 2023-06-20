18 extraordinary photos from urban explorer show abandoned industrial works outside Derbyshire town with over 100 years of history
An urban explorer’s remarkable pictures offer a glimpse of what a derelict Derbyshire industrial works looks like today.
Many Matlock residents will remember the Rockwood Pigments site at Matlock Bath – which was first operated as a mine and later a dyeworks, before closing down permanently in the 1990s.
Urban explorer Lost Places & Forgotten Faces recently ventured into the site – and these are 18 photos showing what remains of the old works.
Page 1 of 5