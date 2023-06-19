3 . River View, Tedgness Road, Grindleford

Situated in the heart of the Peak District with stunning views over the Hope Valley, this house in two acres of land is on the market for £1.895million. The six-bedroom house has been extended and refurbished by its current owners. There is a landscaped level rear garden and seating terraces, which connect the living areas to the outdoors. Estate agent: Blenheim Park Estates, tel. 0114 4461701. Photo: Zoopla