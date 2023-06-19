Fabulous country estates figure large in Derbyshire’s top ten most expensive properties.
Farms and a manor house are currently sitting at the high end of the market as are properties where a country house hotel, a wedding business and a luxury cat hotel are operating,
Do these stunning residences on Zoopla fill you with dreams of living in a lovely house in beautiful grounds?
1. Sydnope Hill, Darley Moor, Matlock
An estate comprising a five-bedroom house, two-bedroom barn and two-bedroom cottage set in 5.7 acres of land is on the market for £1.795million. The main residence, Knabb Farm, has a gymnasium which was formerly a swimming pool and could be converted back. The cottage has three outbuildings offering the potential to be used as stables. Estate agent: Blenheim Park Estates, tel. 01144 886 477. Photo: Zoopla
2. Hill Top Farm, Parwich
This is a well-managed and equipped dairy farm in the Peak District. A five-bedroom farmhouse, farm buildings and a stone barn, together with 119.58 acres of grassland and woodland are on the market for £1.85 million. Estate agent: Fisher German, tel. 01530 219305. Photo: Zoopla
3. River View, Tedgness Road, Grindleford
Situated in the heart of the Peak District with stunning views over the Hope Valley, this house in two acres of land is on the market for £1.895million. The six-bedroom house has been extended and refurbished by its current owners. There is a landscaped level rear garden and seating terraces, which connect the living areas to the outdoors. Estate agent: Blenheim Park Estates, tel. 0114 4461701. Photo: Zoopla
4. Moorside Grange, Walton Back Lane, Chesterfield
On sale for £2million this elegant four-bedroom house sits in 1.88 acres of landscaped gardens and has picturesque views over Holymoorside and the surrounding countryside. There is a stone-built triple garage with games room/leisure suite above which could be converted into secondary accommodation subject to planning approval. Estate agent: Sally Botham Estates Ltd, tel. 01629 347711. Photo: Zoopla