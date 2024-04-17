13 scenic spring walks that offer stunning countryside views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Mam Tor, Bamford Edge, Padley Gorge, Lathkill Dale and Monsal Head

If you’re looking for a spring walk with scenic views in Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are among some of the best.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Apr 2024, 15:47 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for hiking this spring – with no shortage of routes that offer amazing views.

These are 13 of the best walks across the area that make for great excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House and Curbar Edge.

Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley.

2. Curbar Edge

Curbar Edge is one of the Peak District’s best beauty spots, offering remarkable views across the Hope Valley. Photo: RKH

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

3. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way.

4. Ladybower Reservoir

Ladybower is another Derbyshire reservoir that is perfect for a steady stroll. The 5.5 mile route offers beautiful views across the water, and passes the awe-inspiring Derwent Dam along the way. Photo: Photo © Ken Bagnall (cc-by-sa/2.0)

