36 fantastic retro pictures captured by photographers in Chesterfield the Peak Dsitrict and Amber Valley including Ripley, Heanor and Swanwick

See if these images bring back memories from yesteryear – and who you recognise in these nostalgic photos taken from our archives, Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection and Chesterfield Museum.
1. Derbyshire Retro
West Bars and the AGD building in Chesterfield, seen from Shentall gardens. The building in the background is the old Market Place station that used to stand next to the Portland Hotel Photo: Derbyshire Times
2. Derbyshire Retro
Chesterfield Carnival Queen (Evelyn Fox) and attendants at the Midland Station in 1935 on their way to Queen’s Park for the crowning of the Queen ceremony. Photo: Derbyshire Times
3. Derbyshire Retro
The Primitive Methodist Church, at Holywell Cross, Chesterfield, 1955. The building later became Livingtone's nightclub. Photo: Sheffield Star
4. Derbyshire retro
Spital Mission, seen at the junction of Valley Road and Hartington Road in Spital, Chesterfield. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin