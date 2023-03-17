News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
6 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.
These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.
These are some of the most recommended garden centres in the area.

13 of the best garden centres across Chesterfield, Derby, Matlock and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular garden centres across the county.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 17th Mar 2023, 14:19 GMT

If you’re looking for a garden centre to visit over the half-term holiday, these options were highly recommended by residents across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

READ THIS: Derbyshire's Villager Jim captures 'real-life Beatrix Potter' scenes after rabbit and two little owls become unlikely friends

All reviews were taken from Google, and the centres are not ranked in any particular order.

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews.

1. Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield

Dunston Hall Garden Centre has a 4.4/5 rating based on 877 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews.

2. Glapwell Nurseries, Glapwell

Glapwell Nurseries has a 4.6/5 rating based on 768 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews.

3. Dobbies, Barlborough

Dobbies has a 3.9/5 rating based on 1,800 Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews.

4. Van Gemeren & Co, Chesterfield

This garden centre has a 4/5 rating based on 37 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
DerbyChesterfieldMatlockGooglePeak District