The woodland creatures were spotted relaxing on a dry stone wall in the countryside near Baslow, this week. Photographer Villager Jim said he had recently seen the adult Little Owls and the fluffy rabbit enjoying each others company in daily walks through the village.

He noticed that the owls had taken up residence inside the dry stone walls but seem unperturbed by the presence of a nearby rabbit, which usually form their prey.

And he managed to capture the moment they calmly sat just feet away from each in scenes compared to a Beatrix Potter children's book. Villager Jim, of Foolow, said it was a 'very special' moment to capture the unusual friendship on camera.

He said: “It is very odd to see these animals sat so close to each other. They don't seem to mind each others company, in fact I think they enjoy it. “The rabbit is not scared of the owls and seems to want to be their friends and was sat within a foot of them. He does this a lot so he must feel safe there.

"I go past that location every day on my daily adventures so knew the Little Owls had taken up residence. I have called them Titch and Lucy, they come out and sit on top of the wall or in the trees during the day.

“They are a very comical pair and to photo both of them with the rabbit is really special and it is gorgeous to see them enjoying each other’s company,” he added.

After sharing the photos to Facebook, one friend wrote: "It's like something out of a Beatrix Potter story book, I love it."

Another added: "So sweet, looks like a pic from a children’s story book…..”come on” said rabbit “I know you are only babies but do try to keep up”!"