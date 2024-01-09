News you can trust since 1855
13 beautiful winter walks to explore in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

These are a number of routes with stunning scenery across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect if you’re looking for new trails to tackle in 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jan 2024, 12:51 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are something of a paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.

Whether your New Year’s resolution is to exercise more, or you’re just excited to explore what the county has to offer, these are 13 of the best routes for winter walks across the region.

These are some of the walks you need to try in 2024.

1. Scenic walks

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.

2. Mam Tor

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

3. Monsal Trail

The Carsington Water Loop is a long trail with varied scenery - providing great views of the reservoir.

4. Carsington Water

