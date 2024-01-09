13 beautiful winter walks to explore in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District
These are a number of routes with stunning scenery across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect if you’re looking for new trails to tackle in 2024.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are something of a paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.
Whether your New Year’s resolution is to exercise more, or you’re just excited to explore what the county has to offer, these are 13 of the best routes for winter walks across the region.
1 / 4