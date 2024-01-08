News you can trust since 1855
39 fantastic pictures of life in and around Chesterfield taken from the 1900s onwards

This fantastic selection of photos taken in and Chesterfield is sure to bring back plenty of memories.
By Brian Eyre
Published 8th Jan 2024, 09:29 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 09:31 GMT

Images show lost pubs, changing streets and long-gone buildings across the town centre and Chatsworth Road – as well as scenes from yesteryear in Queen’s Park.

See if you recognise anyone or if anything has changed in these rare bygone pictures which have been taken from Chesterfield Library’s local studies collection, Chesterfield museum and our own archives.

Spital Mill, Spital, 1907.

1. Retro Chesterfield.

Spital Mill, Spital, 1907. Photo: Chesterfield Library\Nadin

Chseterfield's Market Place railway station building in 1973

2. Retro Chesterfield

Chseterfield's Market Place railway station building in 1973 Photo: Sheffield Star

Chesterfield - High Street.

3. Retro Chesterfield

Chesterfield - High Street. Photo: Chesterfield Museum

The AGD building on West Bars in 1964.

4. Retro Chesterfield

The AGD building on West Bars in 1964. Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher

