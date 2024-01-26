News you can trust since 1855
12 romantic walks with scenic views across Derbyshire and the Peak District that make perfect Valentine’s Day activities –including Chatsworth, Bakewell and other popular beauty spots

If you’re looking for a romantic walk in Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are some of the best.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jan 2024, 09:31 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a romantic stroll – with routes offering amazing views to be found in all corners of the county.

These are 12 of the best walks across the area, that make for great Valentine’s excursions – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Curbar Edge.

These are some of the best walking spots in the county.

1. Romantic walks

These are some of the best walking spots in the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick/RKH

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

2. Monsal Trail

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it. Photo: Google

The Carsington Water Loop is a long trail with varied scenery - providing great views of the reservoir.

3. Carsington Water

The Carsington Water Loop is a long trail with varied scenery - providing great views of the reservoir. Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

4. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park. Photo: RKH

