Derbyshire council seeks feedback from Bakewell residents on housing issues

The authority is particularly keen to hear from people with links to Bakewell who are currently living in unsuitable accommodation and struggling to find viable alternatives.

That might be young people interested in setting up their first home, families needing more space, people struggling with high rents and older people looking to ‘downsize’.

A council spokesperson council said: “For many people, finding a home that is affordable in the Peak District can be a real challenge – and local shops and services, which help to keep our communities sustainable and vibrant, are put under pressure as the population changes.

Does Derbyshire Dales District council need to take action to improve the mix of housing in Bakewell?

“Our key priorities include enabling new homes for local people and supporting the local economy – that's why we are working in partnership with parish councils and other community groups to deliver more housing.”

They added: “We believe that there is a growing need to build affordable homes for local people in Bakewell. However, before any options are considered, we need the community to help us identify what the need is.

“That's why we’re calling on residents – or former residents with strong local connections who wish to return – to tell us about their housing issues.”

As elections loom in May, councillors continue to face difficult questions on housing supply – a national issue compounded locally by the Peak District National Park Authority’s planning powers in parts of the district and the number of holiday homes in the area.

Outlining the challenges, housing director Rob Cogings recently said: “Derbyshire Dales is an area in significant housing stress, with the smallest social housing stock in the county, some of the highest private rents in the region and limited turnover of both social and private rental properties.”

The survey runs until Sunday, March 12, at www.derbyshiredales.gov.uk/BakewellHNS.

For paper copies, contact Jeremy Mason on 01629 761256 or [email protected], or visit a drop-in session at the Agricultural Business Centre in Bakewell on Friday, March 3, 10am to noon.

A similar survey is also currently running for residents of Tissington & Lea Hall and Fenny Bentley until February 23. See https://bit.ly/3XqS1ga.