If you’re looking for a romantic walk in Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are some of the best.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a romantic stroll – with routes offering amazing views to be found in all corners of the county.
These are 11 of the best walks across the area – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Curbar Edge.
1. Mam Tor
At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.
Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Monsal Trail
The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.
Photo: Google
3. Carsington Water
The Carsington Water Loop is a long trail with varied scenery - providing great views of the reservoir.
Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)
4. Linacre Reservoirs
Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.
Photo: RKH