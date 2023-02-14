News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are some of the best spots for romantic walks across the area.

11 romantic walks with beautiful views across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including Chatsworth and Bakewell

If you’re looking for a romantic walk in Derbyshire and the Peak District, these routes are some of the best.

By Tom Hardwick
1 hour ago

Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for a romantic stroll – with routes offering amazing views to be found in all corners of the county.

READ THIS: Derbyshire council seeks feedback from Bakewell residents on housing issues

These are 11 of the best walks across the area – including Peak District favourites such as Chatsworth House, Bakewell and Curbar Edge.

1. Mam Tor

At over 500 metres, Mam Tor is certainly steep, but the amazing views over the Hope Valley are more than worth the effort - especially on a frosty morning.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Monsal Trail

The Monsal Trail runs between Wye Dale and Bakewell, and contains plenty of greenery. The trail is relatively flat, but does span 13.6 kilometres, so make sure you're up to the challenge before attempting it.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Carsington Water

The Carsington Water Loop is a long trail with varied scenery - providing great views of the reservoir.

Photo: Photo © Alan Heardman (cc-by-sa/2.0)

Photo Sales

4. Linacre Reservoirs

Located on the edge of Chesterfield, there are three reservoirs to walk round at Linacre. There is a gentle five mile route that takes you around all three, and through the village of Old Brampton, before arriving back at the car park.

Photo: RKH

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Peak DistrictDerbyshireBakewellChatsworthChatsworth House