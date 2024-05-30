Chesterfield has plenty of experiences to share so you can make memories with your loved ones over the summer.

There is something for everyone over the coming weeks and months – whether you’re looking to eat, drink, enjoy some sports or take in a variety of different events.

The full list of events can be found below – head to the Destination Chesterfield website here for further dates and details.

1 . Summer events A number of great events are taking place across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2 . Chesterfield Festival of Cricket The BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, in association with Chesterfield Borough Council, returns to Queen’s Park this summer. The event runs between June 30 - July 3, as well as July 7. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Peddler Market Peddler Market will return to Chesterfield town centre on July 19 and July 20. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales