Chesterfield has plenty of experiences to share so you can make memories with your loved ones over the summer.
There is something for everyone over the coming weeks and months – whether you’re looking to eat, drink, enjoy some sports or take in a variety of different events.
READ THIS: Derbyshire residents warned to expect delays when travelling to popular country park over the half term weekend
The full list of events can be found below – head to the Destination Chesterfield website here for further dates and details.