11 of the best events taking place across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this summer – including Peddler Market, Chesterfield Pride and the Festival of Cricket

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th May 2024, 15:36 BST
These are some of the best events across Chesterfield and Derbyshire that are perfect for the summer months.

Chesterfield has plenty of experiences to share so you can make memories with your loved ones over the summer.

There is something for everyone over the coming weeks and months – whether you’re looking to eat, drink, enjoy some sports or take in a variety of different events.

READ THIS: Derbyshire residents warned to expect delays when travelling to popular country park over the half term weekend

The full list of events can be found below – head to the Destination Chesterfield website here for further dates and details.

A number of great events are taking place across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this summer.

1. Summer events

A number of great events are taking place across Chesterfield and Derbyshire this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, in association with Chesterfield Borough Council, returns to Queen’s Park this summer. The event runs between June 30 - July 3, as well as July 7.

2. Chesterfield Festival of Cricket

The BRM Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, in association with Chesterfield Borough Council, returns to Queen’s Park this summer. The event runs between June 30 - July 3, as well as July 7. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Peddler Market will return to Chesterfield town centre on July 19 and July 20.

3. Peddler Market

Peddler Market will return to Chesterfield town centre on July 19 and July 20. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Great British Food Festival is taking place this weekend at Hardwick Hall, running between May 31 and June 2.

4. Great British Food Festival

The Great British Food Festival is taking place this weekend at Hardwick Hall, running between May 31 and June 2. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireDestination Chesterfield