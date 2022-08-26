11 of the best bank holiday walks in Derbyshire and the Peak District – with beautiful routes across the county
Here are some of the best places in Derbyshire for a pleasant walk in the sun over the bank holiday weekend.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are like paradise for walkers – with an incredible number of beautiful trails in all corners of the region.
READ THIS: 14 of the best Derbyshire country pubs to visit over the bank holiday weekend – just a short drive from Chesterfield
These are 11 of the best walks to tackle over the bank holiday weekend, and whether you are looking for a gentle stroll – or more of a challenge – there is something for everyone in this list.
Page 1 of 3