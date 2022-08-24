News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the best country pubs in the area.

14 of the best Derbyshire country pubs to visit over the bank holiday weekend – just a short drive from Chesterfield

There are some great pubs across Derbyshire and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit over the bank holiday weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 11:18 am

We have an array of brilliant country pubs – with punters able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

Whether you’re looking for a well-earned pint after a bank holiday hike, or an evening of fine dining, these are 14 of the best venues in Derbyshire – with many just a stone’s throw from Chesterfield.

1. The Cheshire Cheese Inn, Hope

The pub is described as a “cosy country inn” in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2022, where it was also praised for its home-cooked meals.

2. Barley Mow, Bonsall

The Barley Mow averages an excellent rating on Tripadvisor. In a review, Pete Baldwin said that he “loved every mouthful of food” and “every last sip of beautiful ale” at the pub.

3. The Devonshire Arms at Beeley

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has been awarded an AA Rosette, and has nearly 500 excellent Tripadvisor reviews. It also features in the Michelin Guide, where it is described as “hugely characterful” with a range of “interesting dishes.”

4. The Robin Hood, Baslow

The Robin Hood on Chesterfield Road, just outside Baslow, has received 251 excellent reviews on Tripadvisor, along with 142 very good ratings.

