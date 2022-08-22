11 hotels in Chesterfield and Derbyshire that have scooped top awards

These are 11 venues across the region that have been acknowledged for their offering – from high-end luxury and fine dining to hidden countryside getaways.
1. Callow Hall, Ashbourne
Callow Hall, outside Ashbourne, was crowned the national winner of the Sunday Times Best Places to Stay 2021. Susan d'Arcy, Hotels and Spa Editor for The Times and The Sunday Times, said the hotel was “off the beaten track, relaxed and riotously chic”, and a “foretaste of how hospitality must change.”
Photo: Adam Lynk
2. Fischer’s Baslow Hall, Baslow
Fischer’s Baslow Hall was awarded four AA Red Stars for its outstanding levels of hospitality and service, ranking it amongst some of the finest hotels in the country. In their report, the AA inspector said: “This beautiful Derbyshire manor house offers sumptuous accommodation and facilities, and the staff provide very friendly and personally attentive service.”
Photo: Fischer’s Baslow Hall
3. Cavendish Hotel, Baslow
The Cavendish Hotel has also won four AA Red Stars, receiving praise for its “elegantly appointed rooms in a quintessentially Derbyshire setting.”
Photo: Google
4. Rafters at Riverside House, Ashford-in-the-Water
Rafters at Riverside House was named hotel of the year at the 2022 Derbyshire and Peak District Leisure and Tourism Awards.
Photo: Brian Eyre