The 10 Derbyshire streets where the most expensive properties were bought in 2024

Not all property deals are completed in such a way that they show up in the publicly accessible registry but what we can see from the database gives a good idea of the most exclusive post codes in the county.

At the time of writing, 8,216 transactions had been recorded across the whole of 2024, compared with 12,761 for 2023. That might suggest a slowdown in the market, or it could be that a significant number of deals are still in the process of being registered.

The biggest sales in any year will typically be land for development, or properties already in commercial use, such as the £46million paid in September 2024 for a distribution centre near junction 28 on the M1, near South Normanton.

The registry also reveals the £2,025,000 developers paid to acquire the historic Newholme Hospital in Bakewell – an amount not disclosed at the time.

We looked further down the list for those properties known to have been recently used as private residences. The highest placed home was the 11th biggest price paid overall in the registry for Derbyshire last year.

Here are the locations of the top ten homes, from most expensive to least. Note that the pictures here are for illustrative purposes, and do not necessarily show the properties in question.

1 . Derbyshire's Deluxe Post Codes Where were Derbyshire's biggest house sales in 2024? (Photo: Andrew Roe/National World) Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

2 . Eaton Hill, Baslow, near Bakewell, DE45 1SB A home here sold for £2,000,000 in October. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Pistern Hills, Hartshorne, near Swadlincote, DE11 7AX A home here sold for £1,825,000 in August. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Duffield Bank, Makeney, near Belper, DE56 0QU A home here sold for £1,795,000 in July. Photo: Google Photo Sales