The site of a historic community hospital in the Derbyshire Dales has been sold to an unnamed buyer with intentions to repurpose the Grade II listed buildings for residential use.

As previously reported, Newholme Hospital, on Baslow Road in Bakewell, is being decommissioned as services move next door to a new £11million ‘integrated health hub’.

First opened as a workhouse in 1841, the site was earmarked for closure as not suitable for the delivery of modern healthcare, as agreed in the Better Care Closer to Home consultation led by NHS commissioners in 2017.

Despite a public campaign to save it, the 4.06 acre hospital site was put on the market in autumn 2022 and protracted negotiations are now finally complete.

Newholme Hospital has served the people of Bakewell in some capacity for more than 150 years. (Photo: Fisher German)

Rupert Collis, of property consultants Fisher German, said: “We are extremely pleased to complete the sale of Newholme Hospital on behalf of NHS Property Services Ltd.

“We worked closely with NHS Property Services throughout the process, as well as with its planning consultants Planning and Design Group, who produced an in-depth development brief which provides guidance to support the redevelopment of Newholme Hospital and was in-turn endorsed by the Peak District National Park Authority.”

When questioned by the Derbyshire Times, a second representative for Fisher German said they were unable to disclose the price paid for the site.

While heritage protections will restrict any plans for the main hospital building, the new owner may have more flexibility across the rest of the property which includes post-war structures and several car parks.

A significant number of new homes could be created across the site, but detailed plans are yet to be made public. (Photo: Fisher German)

Rupert said: “This was a particularly challenging site due to the restrictions around the development of grade II-listed buildings, but we were able to secure a purchaser with a strong reputation in the industry.

“The deal also highlights the returning buyer confidence in the commercial development market now that interest rates have stabilised.”

He added: “The developer has not yet revealed its plans for the site, but we are confident that any proposed scheme will be highly positive for Bakewell.

“It would also sit alongside what will be a modern new NHS facility for those living in Bakewell and the surrounding area.”

The hospital is expected to close once all services have transferred into the new facility, which is due to fully open later this year.