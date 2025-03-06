Peak District's new weekday banking hub restores over the counter services

A year on from the closure of the Peak District’s last high street bank branch, a new money services hub has opened in Bakewell to provide access to cash transactions and financial advice for residents and businesses.

The new banking hub opened at the Agricultural Business Centre on Wednesday, March 5, where it will operate every weekday from 9am to 5pm.

The location is currently considered temporary until a more long-term home can be found but any move will be announced well in advance.

Derbyshire Dales District Council leader Steve Flitter said: “We have worked hard behind the scenes in recent months with Cash Access UK to make this happen and it will be terrific for Bakewell and surrounding villages to have convenient local banking facilities again.”

Banking just got a little easier for Peak District residents and businesses who deal in cash and face-to-face services. (Photo: Marisa Cashill/Derbyshire Times)

The closure of Bakewell’s NatWest branch in February 2024 sparked a community campaign from rural residents, cash businesses and political leaders which failed to keep the bank open but did lead to the creation of the hub.

It is the fourth facility of its kind to open in Derbyshire following Belper, Clay Cross and Shirebrook, with two more in development for Ashbourne and Glossop.

Customers can carry out regular transactions including cash withdrawals and deposits as well as checking balances or paying bills, at a counter operated by the Post Office.

There is also a community banker service where customers can meet in a private space to talk with a representative from their own bank, available on a rota.

The new hub will operate from Bakewell's Agricultural Business Centre until a long-term location is confirmed. (Photo: Jason Chadwick/Derbyshire Times)

The project has been led by Cash Access UK, a not-for-profit company owned and funded by major banks.

Chief executive Gareth Oakley said: “I’m happy to announce that the new banking hub in Bakewell is now open, giving local residents renewed access to cash and in-person banking services.

“The hub is available for everyday banking transactions every day of the week, and for more specific or complex enquiries, a community banker will be on-site to assist on designated days.”

Advisors present at the hub typically represent those banks with the most customers in the hub area.

The initial rota for Bakewell will see Barclays on site every Monday, HSBC on Tuesdays, Lloyds on Wednesdays, NatWest on Thursdays and Halifax on Fridays.

For more information and updates, check cashaccess.co.uk/hubs/bakewell-derbyshire.

