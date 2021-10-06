North Derbyshire planning applications: Including thirty-four apartments and 133-room hotel in town centre
Here are the latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire. Officers have approved thirty-four apartments and a 133-room hotel in Chesterfield.
Latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:
210 Ashgate Road, Chesterfield: Single-storey outbuilding for garage and storage purposes to the rear.
3 Chander Mews, Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall: Single-storey rear extension.
Land next to 65 St Johns Road, Newbold: Four two-bed apartments with associated parking and amenity space.
146 Langer Lane, Birdholme: Garden room extension and raising of garden to form raised patio.
Harleys, Market Street, Staveley: Removal of extension to west elevation, relocation of external staircase to west elevation. Two new windows to east elevation at ground floor. New second-storey to east and west side of building, creating three new bedrooms for commercial letting. Creation of additional car parking spaces to west side of building.
20 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Demolition of dilapidated bedsit units and construction of 2 three bedroom houses with associated parking and conversion of numbers 20 and 22 into single dwelling.
12 A, Saltergate, Chesterfield: Change of use from retail to hot food take-away.
Latest planning applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:
24 Handley Road, New Whittington: Single-storey rear and side extension. Refused.
Annexe at 219 Hady Hill, Chesterfield: Erection of conservatory to annexe. Conditional permission.
David Mason Design Ltd, Sheepbridge Lane, Sheepbridge, Chesterfield: Detached semi-permanent building for warehouse purposes. Conditional permission.
Thrifty Van Rental, Whittington Way, Old Whittington: Change of use from vehicle hire to offices, warehousing and associated car parking. Conditional permission.
Land at Basil Close, Chesterfield: Thirty-four apartments and 133 room hotel with cafe and restaurant. Conditional permission.
Latest planning applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:
Nether Highoredish Farm, Berridge Lane, Ashover, Chesterfield: Single-storey bedroom and sun lounge extension.
Stanley Cottage, Dark Lane, Calow, Chesterfield: Extension to porch, single-storey conservatory and roof lantern to flat roof.
12 Calver Avenue, North Wingfield, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear and two-storey side extension.
Amber Garth, Hill Road, Ashover, Chesterfield: Loft conversion with rear-facing dormer windows and alterations to the front of the property including double height dormer window.
The Bungalow, Ashover Road, Littlemoor, Ashover: Addition of new first-floor and two-storey rear extension with cladding in zinc, new fenestration and balcony.
61 Station Road, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Two-and-a-half storey semi-detached dwelling and new detached dwelling to rear.
20 Gallery Lane, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Addition of first floor to bungalow and two-storey rear extension with Juliet balconies.
114 Clay Lane, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Detached three-bed dwelling on land to the rear.
Hockley House, Hockley Lane, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing building and erection of new home.
29 Woodview Close, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension and porch.
72 Windsor Drive, Wingerworth, Chesterfield: Single-storey side and rear extension, additional storey to main dwelling and two-storey rear extension.
Latest planning applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:
86 Ashover Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage with single storey extensions and rear roof terrace with glass balustrade. Conditionally approved.
Busky Fields, Hollins, Old Brampton, Chesterfield: Two-storey side extension. Conditionally approved.
143 Mansfield Road, Hasland, Chesterfield: Demolition of two houses and construction of five houses. Conditionally approved.
80 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside, Chesterfield: Single-storey front extension creating garage, utility and entrance hall. Conditionally approved.
27 Birkinstyle Lane, Shirland, Alfreton: Front porch, conversion of car port to granny annex and single-storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.
77 Lansbury Road, Eckington: Single-storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.
1 Salisbury Road, Dronfield: Garage conversion and single-storey rear extension. Conditionally approved.