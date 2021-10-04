Miffed Chesterfield pensioner in ASB complaint over “monstrous” hedge

Michael McDermott, 73, has instead asked the council to step in and force the couple to have the 30 foot-high hedge - which blocks early sunlight to his garden - chopped.

Brampton homeowner Michael first approached the neighbours to the north east of his semi-detached Storrs Road home about the intrusive bush in March.

However, after promising to tackle the tatty-looking foliage all Michael’s Old Road neighbours had managed by August was to chop off “a couple of pieces.”

Later the same month Michael, fed-up of seeing his well-maintained garden shrouded in darkness every morning, called at their home offering to pay half the cost of having it cut.

He told how after a price was agreed he was “delighted” to “shake hands” on the deal - however “ten minutes” later the same neighbour called at his home to say it was off.

Retired teacher Michael said: “They were uncooperative to put it mildly - hostile even.

“They could have had it cut and done and dusted by now - and I was willing to pay out for it when I shouldn’t have to pay anything.

“I’m only responsible for my side and I used to maintain it until it grew to this monstrous height.”

Father-of-two Michael - whose well looked-after garden has hanging baskets and year-round scrubs - told how the towering thicket steadily grew to its current proportions during four years of neglect.

He said: “If you look at it from my bedroom window you can see how high it is.

“In the early morning when most people are getting some sun I’m not getting any until about 10.30am.

“It’s not like that all day but it shouldn’t be at all - I’m a bit of a sun-worshipper and I like to sit out and read.

“Apart from anything else it looks a mess - I’ve had to pay someone to trim my side.”

Under the Antisocial Behaviour Act 2003 a hedge can be classed as too high if it rises above six-and-a-half feet.

Local authorities can order they be trimmed - with the threat of prosecution and a fine if the work is not carried out.