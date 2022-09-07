North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfeld and Dronfield to Alfreton

Latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

22 Brooke Drive, Brimington: Two-storey side extension.

Dunston Inn, Dunston Lane, Newbold: Single-storey extension to existing shop.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

Dunston farm buildings to north east of farmhouse at Dunston Hall, Dunston Road, Chesterfield: Repair of listed former farm outbuildings associated with Dunston Hall, including repairs to external and internal walls, roofs, floors, windows and doors. Insertion of a contemporary steel framework to provide necessary structural support.

82 Walton Road, Walton: New dwelling to rear of existing dwelling.

Tapton Business Park, Brimington Road, Tapton: Residential development comprising demolition of all existing buildings, to be replaced with 84 dwellings and 41 apartments, 20 flats over garages together with ground floor commercial units.

77 Whitecotes Lane, Walton, Chesterfield: Two-storey rear extension.

5 Raneld Mount, Walton: Detached outbuilding for use as hairdressing salon and store.

47 Highbury Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Single-storey/two-storey rear extension.

The Old Station, Station Road, Old Whittington: Change of use from TV repair shop to auto garage and single-storey rear extension and covered area.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

23 Orchards Way, Walton, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension. Prior notification approved.

102 Manor Road, Brimington: Rear extension. Prior approval not required.

16 Selby Close, Walton: Proposed first floor extension and two-storey side and front extension with double-pitched dormer. Rendering to front and side elevations. Conditional permission.

38 Ashgate Avenue, Ashgate: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission.

Broom Grove, 40 Broomhill Road, Old Whittington: Two detached garages. Conditional permission.

1 Rosedale Avenue, Chesterfield: First-floor side extension. Conditional permission.

44 Laburnum Street, Hollingwood: Double and single-storey rear with a double-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

20 Albion Road, Chesterfield: Change of use of store room to bedroom within house in multiple occupation. Conditional permission.

Avenue Villa, 12 Avenue Road, Whittington Moor: Three-storey residential block with associated parking and access. Conditional permission.

1-3 Cobden Road, Chesterfield: Conversion of former hotel to form four dwellings. Conditional permission.

33 Boythorpe Avenue, Boythorpe: Pair of semi-detached dwellings. Refused.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

162 North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor: Single-storey extension to rear.

Rose Cottage, Mansfield Road, Heath: Proposed timber garden room and new laurel hedge to front.

Sycamore Farm, Ingmanthorpe, Cutthorpe: Change of use from an existing holiday let to a permanent residential dwelling house.

4 Church View Close, Shirland: Conversion of garage along with associated internal and external alterations.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Hay Holme, The Hay, Ashover Hay, Ashover: Prior approval application for the construction of an additional storey. Refused.

Longmoor, Main Road, Cutthorpe: Proposed side first floor extension. Refused.

Applewood Cottage, Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Retention of stable building and replacement roof to garage. Conditional permission.

Sunnycroft, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley: Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of single storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

10 Cavendish Rise, Dronfield: Second-storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

9 Park Avenue, Dronfield: Part removal of existing conservatory link and new rear single storey extension. Conditional permission.

Well Croft, Bottom Road, Hardwick Wood, Wingerworth: Erection of one three-bedroom bungalow with detached double garage, plant room and new access from Middle Road. Refused.

Land to the rear 40 and 42 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Single dwelling. Conditional permission.