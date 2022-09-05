Desirable location in Chesterfield where family home with 5 bedrooms is on sale for £600,000

The three-storey detached property on Old Pheasant Court, Brookside, is within a stone’s throw of boutique shops, bustling cafes and independent restaurants and just minutes away from the picturesque Peak District National Park.

Ground-floor accommodation includes three reception rooms and a modern shaker style kitchen with separate utility room.

Spacious bedrooms include an impressive principal suite with dressing room and en-suite bath/shower room. Three double bedrooms are on the first floor with the second bedroom having a shower room. Two generously sized bedrooms are on the second floor where there is a further shower room.

Landscaped gardens contain a patio and a summerhouse.

There is a detached double garage and a driveway with parking space for multiple vehicles.

The property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is on the books of Dales & Peaks estate agents. For more details, call 01246 383512.

