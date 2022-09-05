News you can trust since 1855
This smart five-bedroom house is just minutes away from the Peak District National Park where there are countryside walks and stunning scenery to enjoy.

Desirable location in Chesterfield where family home with 5 bedrooms is on sale for £600,000

This attractive five-bedroom family home on sale for £600,0000 is situated in one of the most desirable areas of Chesterfield.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 5th September 2022, 4:30 pm

The three-storey detached property on Old Pheasant Court, Brookside, is within a stone’s throw of boutique shops, bustling cafes and independent restaurants and just minutes away from the picturesque Peak District National Park.

Ground-floor accommodation includes three reception rooms and a modern shaker style kitchen with separate utility room.

Spacious bedrooms include an impressive principal suite with dressing room and en-suite bath/shower room. Three double bedrooms are on the first floor with the second bedroom having a shower room. Two generously sized bedrooms are on the second floor where there is a further shower room.

Landscaped gardens contain a patio and a summerhouse.

There is a detached double garage and a driveway with parking space for multiple vehicles.

The property, which is listed on the Zoopla website, is on the books of Dales & Peaks estate agents. For more details, call 01246 383512.

1. Breakfast kitchen

The breakfast kitchen incorporates shaker style wraparound base level storage units with wooden worktops, wall cupboards and there is space in the room to accommodate a table and chairs.

2. Garden doors

Bring the sights, sounds and scents of the garden indoors in this room which is flooded with natural light.

3. Dining room

Looking out on the front garden, the formal dining room is a great space for hosting dinner parties for friends or leisurely lunches for family members.

4. Living room

The cosy family lounge has a stone fireplace housing a modern fire whose chrome finish reflects the natural light coming in from the bay window that overlooks the front of the property.

