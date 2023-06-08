The closure will come as a blow to residents, with banking options becoming increasingly limited in the town.

Last year, The Mirror reported that HSBC had announced plans to close 114 branches across the UK from April 2023 – with their Ripley and Long Eaton premises set to shut in July.

Ripley’s Lloyds branch will shut permanently next week.

Nationwide is currently still open on Oxford Street, but when HSBC and Lloyds leave the town, this will be the only banking branch left in Ripley.

A NFSP spokesperson said: “This will doubtless be disappointing to Lloyd’s customers in Ripley. However, alternative banking provision is available to local residents at post office branches nearby.

“Each of these branches offers banking services – including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and postal services. There are many free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also.”

