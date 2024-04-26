Luxury Derbyshire hotel named among the best places to stay across the UK at prestigious awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Morley Hayes Hotel was named among the top 25 hotels in the UK by Tripadvisor, as they announced the winners of their Travelers' Choice Awards 2024.

The hotel, located at Morley, was ranked at 16th in Tripadvisor’s list of the ‘best of the best’ hotels across the country. It was described by Tripadvisor as being exceptionally clean, earning plaudits for its attentive staff and range of high-quality dining options.

The spacious and luxurious rooms at the hotel were also singled out for praise, coming equipped with comfortable beds.

Morley Hayes has been ranked among the country’s best hotels.

Morley Hayes was also recommended as a wedding venue, or an ideal base for people wanting to explore the area.

Each year, Tripadvisor bestows awards upon the best hotels, restaurants and destinations – based on reviews and ratings collected from visitors over the last 12 months.

Morley Hayes has an ‘excellent’ rating on Tripadvisor, with nearly 88% of customers who stay at the hotel reviewing their experience as such.