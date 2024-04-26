3 . Supporting local businesses

Lizzy, who grew up on the farm, talked through the product’s available at the farm shop from local suppliers. She said: “We sell local cheese from Chesterfield’s Cheese Factor and we sell our own milk that is pasteurised from the cows we raise. We sell Bakewell Bakery bread, coffee from Roastology in Sheffield, and we’ve got Peak Preserves from their farm at Pilsley. We’ll have our own ice cream soon too.” Photo: Brian Eyre