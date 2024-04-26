Matthew and Lizzy Wood have launched a new farm shop and cafe at the Cutthorpe Creamery – which has been in Lizzy’s family for over 130 years.
The pair said they wanted to diversify the farm and provide a community hub. Their new venture also has a strong focus on local produce, whether that is milk from the cows they raise themselves or foods from across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
The Derbyshire Times were invited for to look around the farm shop and cafe, and these 11 pictures show what to expect – will you be visiting in the coming weeks?
1. Cutthorpe Creamery’s new farm shop and cafe
The new farm shop and cafe has opened its doors to customers at Cutthorpe Creamery. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. New venture
Lizzy and Matthew Wood are pictured here. Discussing their new venture, Matthew said: “We thought we’d open the farm shop to try and create a hub for the community and diversify the farm.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Supporting local businesses
Lizzy, who grew up on the farm, talked through the product’s available at the farm shop from local suppliers. She said: “We sell local cheese from Chesterfield’s Cheese Factor and we sell our own milk that is pasteurised from the cows we raise. We sell Bakewell Bakery bread, coffee from Roastology in Sheffield, and we’ve got Peak Preserves from their farm at Pilsley. We’ll have our own ice cream soon too.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Plans to expand food offering
Lizzy added: “We’ve got bacon and sausages from Moss Valley Fine Meats - we're hoping to do our own burgers in the summer months. We’re also hoping to do ready meals, so you can buy lasagna, cottage pie or a joint for a Sunday dinner - and all your vegetables as well.” Photo: Brian Eyre