The Royal in Hayfield closed in 2023 since then there have been public meetings and the popular venue has even been registered as an Asset of Community Value with High Peak Borough Council.

Now, a community consultation is taking place to get residents views on how they would like the space to be used in the future.

Next steps for closed Peak District pub as community looks to reopen venue. Photo Jason Chadwick

“This listing gives the community the right to bid for the property should it be for sale, and up to six months to raise the funds.“A community interest group has been formed to explore with the community how The Royal might be reimagined as a community-owned enterprise operating sustainably for the long-term benefit of the community.”

In April 2023 more than 120 people attended a public meeting in St Matthew’s Church in Hayfield and it was noted as soon as The Royal closed its doors, the company had all the fixtures and fittings removed.

A spokesperson said: “The Royal Hotel and its carpark are an anchor institution in the village.”

“The Royal may be owned by an absentee property company but the community has a deep and legitimate interest.

“So many organisations, individuals and groups use the Royal and rely on its presence.”

Following the meeting a site meeting was held with a representative of Fleurets the company managing the leasing of The Royal.

Now a survey has been created to get feedback from even more residents and interested parties.

There will be drop in sessions at Kinder Trespass event on Sunday April, 27, the Hayfield May Queen on Saturday May, 11 and at Hayfield Cricket Club on Thursday May, 18 between 2pm and 8pm.