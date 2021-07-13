Regeneration specialist Compendium Living, which is jointly owned by housing developer Lovell and housing association Riverside, is providing a total of 800 homes at Castleward, Derby, to meet the growing demands for homes across the city.

It says it has now started work on the site of the third phase of homes, “following the successful completion of two previous phases, with all open-market sale homes now sold… reflecting the strong market conditions and high demand for new homes in the area”.

The £100 million development, between Derbion shopping centre and Derby railway station, will see 15-20 years of redevelopment and, alongside the homes, will generate green space and 35,000 sq feet of commercial retail space, as well as a £7m 315-place school, which is set to open in September.

Castleward’s third phase, on brownfield land off John Street, will comprise 82 one-bedroom, four-storey apartments, along with two-bedroom apartments and maisonettes, aimed at first-time buyers, downsizers, commuting professionals and growing families.

Dave Bullock, Compendium managing director, said: “Our commitment to Derby over the last eight years has enabled us to provide a selection of desirable homes, along with a variety of commercial premises, in an area with local educational, health and employment facilities which guarantee a sustainable future for residents.

“We are delighted to be continuing our investment and providing excellent facilities for the wonderful community in this city and look forward to welcoming more residents over the coming years.”

A street scene image of Compendium Living’s Castleward development