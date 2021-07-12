£1.15m North Derbyshire home was a former tractor store and stable block
Computer-generated images show how a North Derbyshire tractor store will be converted into a “beautifully unique home”.
When finished, property website Zoopla says The Barn, off the A632 Matlock Road at Spitewinter, Ashover, will be a “stunning, converted, five-bedroom, detached family home”, within an acre of land.
It says: “On the ground floor, there will be a large entrance hall, spacious lounge, downstairs bedroom suite, playroom/cinema/gym, office and a fabulous, open-plan dining kitchen with bi-folding doors, allowing ample natural light.
“Arranged over the first floor will be four bedrooms, three of which will have ensuites, including a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.”
The property, in a “quiet, semi-rural location” is being converted from a tractor store and stable block, with a glazed area linking the two, and will benefit from “far-reaching countryside views”.
It is currently on the market for offers in the region of £1,15 million, with Blenheim Park Estates.