Visitors to north Derbyshire garden see fruits of 20-year labour of love

Moorfields at Temple NormantonVisitor hosted its open day in aid of the National Garden Scheme where visitors were able to buy plants grown in the garden.

Peter Wright, his wife Jane and his brother Stephen are the gardeners and extended family help them with their annual open garden event which, this year, attracted 115 visitors.

The Wright family has lived at Moorfields since the 1920s. For most of that time the current garden and surrounding land was home to a poultry breeding farm.

Moorfields at Temple Normanton has been owned by the Wright family since the 1920s (photo: NIck Rhodes)

Jane said: “The business closed in the 1980s and the garden as it is now began to be developed from a field around 20 years ago. There was no formal plan – it just evolved slowly and became what you are able to see today. This includes a large pond, several colour themed beds with perennials and shrubs, an orchard, fruit cage and vegetable patch, greenhouse and gravel garden.”

Derbyshire gardens that will be open to the public under the National Garden Scheme throughout July include:

Nether Moor House at Bradwell, on Saturday, July 9 from 10.30am to 4.30pm;

Some of the beautiful sights in the garden at Moorfields, Temple Normanton (photo: Nick Rhodes)

The Old Vicarage, The Fields, Middleton by Wirksworth on Sunday, July 10, from 11am to 5pm;

26 Windmill Rise, Belper, on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24 from 11.30am to 4.30pm;

2 Haddon VIew, Birchover Road, Stanton in the Peak, July 23 and 24, from 1pm to 5pm;

Hare Hatch Cottage, Stanton in the Peak, July 23 and 24, from 1pm to 5pm;

This beautiful garden at Moorfields has been developed over two decades (photo: NIck Rhodes)

Woodend Cottage, Stanton in the Peak, July 23 and 24, from 1pm to 5pm;

Cascade Gardens, Clatterway, Bonsall, on July 23, 12 noon to 4pm;

The Paddocks, Manknell Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, July 24 from 11am to 5pm';

Byways, 71 Brookfield Avenue, Brookfield, Chesterfield, Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31, from 11.30am until 4.30pm.