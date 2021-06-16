Virtual viewings can add thousands to your property selling price claims new research

The study by TwentyCi has revealed virtual tours add an average of 5.6 per cent to the sale value of a house and, in the world of lettings, can add 8.5 per cent to monthly rental income for landlords.

According to the latest UK house price index, the average price of a property in Chesterfield in April 2021 was £173,885. The study suggests, using virtual tours to market a home of this value, could increase the price achieved by £9,738, bringing the overall sold price to £183,623.

Guided virtual property viewings platform U-See Homes said virtual tours have proven equally powerful in the lettings market.

It said, across the UK, the average monthly rent currently sits at £997, but by using virtual tours to market these properties, landlords can add £85 to their monthly rental income.

Simon Dempsey, U-See Homes head of marketing, said: “The added value guided virtual tours can offer to both homeowners and landlords is evident, but they’re only able to utilise this technology if their agent of choice offers it.

“However, our previous research found just 4 per cent of homes listed for sale across the UK’s major cities make use of virtual viewings tech.

“There is now the ability to deliver unrivalled real-time guided viewing experiences online, without compromising on traditional face-to-face interaction.

“In turn, this will save time, money and increase viewing potential.

“Higher selling and rental prices mean a greater degree of income for the agent and so it’s surprising so few of them are using virtual tours.”