Housebuilder marks Armed Forces Day with offer for military personnel at Derbyshire development

Past and present servicemen and women are being offered discounted homes in Derbyshire to mark Armed Forces Day.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 2:35 pm

Armed Forces Day is an annual celebration which gives people the chance to show their support for the men and women who make up our Armed Forces community, from serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

To mark the day on June 26, housebuilder Tilia Homes is launching a new scheme to support military personnel with buying a new home.

The scheme, available to past and present members of the regular and reserve UK Armed Forces, offers a discount of £500 for every £25,000 spent, up to 3 per cent of the total purchase price, of homes at Tilia’s The Avenue development of three and four-bedroom homes in Wingerworth, priced from £225,000.

Lizzie Burda, Tilia Homes Central regional sales and marketing director, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support our military personnel in the purchase of their new home, whether they are a first-time buyer, or retired personnel looking to downsize in later life.

“It’s just our small way of recognising both the incredible work of the UK Armed Forces community and an individual’s personal service to our country.”

Tilia is also able to provide guidance and advice on other initiatives available to military personnel including The Forces Help to Buy, which allows service personnel to access an interest-free loan towards the cost of their new property up to a maximum of £25,000.

Tilia says: “Located on Hornbeam Drive, Wingerworth, The Avenue is the perfect setting for families looking to enjoy village life but with easy access to Chesterfield and Derby.”

The Avenue street scene.

