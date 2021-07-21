Video reveals inside of 'well-presented' three-bedroom, detached North Derbyshire home - yours for £260,000
A three-bedroom North Derbyshire property is described as the “perfect family home”.
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 8:46 pm
The home, on The Fairways, Danesmoor, on the market for £260,000, is described as a “modern, well-presented, family home on a generous plot”.
It boasts a living room and “modern, well-equipped kitchen” on the ground floor, with three bedrooms, including the ensuite master, and a family bathroom upstairs.
There is driveway parking for two/three cars and a garage.
Estate agent Pinewood Properties says: “To the rear is a fully enclosed landscaped, pleasant garden with patio area.”
