Video reveals inside of 'well-presented' three-bedroom, detached North Derbyshire home - yours for £260,000

A three-bedroom North Derbyshire property is described as the “perfect family home”.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 2:52 pm
Updated Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 8:46 pm

The home, on The Fairways, Danesmoor, on the market for £260,000, is described as a “modern, well-presented, family home on a generous plot”.

It boasts a living room and “modern, well-equipped kitchen” on the ground floor, with three bedrooms, including the ensuite master, and a family bathroom upstairs.

There is driveway parking for two/three cars and a garage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A three-bedroom, detached home on The Fairways, Danesmoor, is on the market for £260,000.
A three-bedroom, detached home on The Fairways, Danesmoor, is on the market for £260,000.

Estate agent Pinewood Properties says: “To the rear is a fully enclosed landscaped, pleasant garden with patio area.”

Read More

Read More
Six-bedroom Barlborough home boasts annexe, offices and barn ready for conversio...

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

North DerbyshireDerbyshire Times