The home, on The Fairways, Danesmoor, on the market for £260,000, is described as a “modern, well-presented, family home on a generous plot”.

It boasts a living room and “modern, well-equipped kitchen” on the ground floor, with three bedrooms, including the ensuite master, and a family bathroom upstairs.

There is driveway parking for two/three cars and a garage.

Estate agent Pinewood Properties says: “To the rear is a fully enclosed landscaped, pleasant garden with patio area.”