Wishfield House, on Chesterfield Road, boasts six large bedrooms and a self-contained annexe – wirth “potential to develop the barns to the rear of the property”.

Its listing on property website Zoopla described it as a “large family home or investment opportunity”.

Ground-floor highlights include a “large lounge with bay window”, separate open-plan lounge/dining room, a modern, fitted kitchen, utility room and double bedroom.Attached to the main hallway is a one-bedroom self-contained annexe with an open-plan lounge/kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

The listing says: “On the first floor, there are five generously sized bedrooms, to which the master benefits from an en-suite and dressing room,

“The property benefits from a two-storey office space which includes a fitted kitchen, storage rooms, separate office areas upstairs and a three-piece bathroom,” – space which could be used as three further bedrooms.The listing continues: “The property also has attached to the barns a fully working MoT/servicing garage.

"Externally the accommodation benefits from private off-road parking for multiple cars and impressive rural gardens.”

The property, for sale with Springbok Properties, is “priced to sell”, on the market for offers of more than £725,000.

