Video reveals inside of stunning Chesterfield home now available to let

An “exciting opportunity” to rent a “fantastic” new four-bedroom, Chesterfield home is now being offered.

By Jon Ball
Monday, 14th June 2021, 11:07 am

Letting agent Pinewood Properties says the Wildflower Close home is “located on a new, small residential development in a cul-de-sac location in the village of Calow.”

It says: “This family home offers spacious contemporary living accommodation, modern kitchen with space for a dining table and Bosch integrated appliances and French doors leading to the private rear garden.

Highlights include the “spacious lounge”, also with French doors to the garden, utility room and master ensuite double bedroom on the ground floor, while to the first floor are “three spacious double bedrooms”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Pinewood says: “To the outside there is a fully enclosed garden to three sides, single garage and block-paved driveway with parking for several cars.

"Pets are negotiable and part-time or full-time working/retired applicants are preferred.”

The property is available from mid-July, priced £1,350 per calender month.

Read More

Read More
‘Superb’ North Derbyshire bungalow is perfect for ‘a retiree of family’
This four-bedroom detached home is now available to let, priced £1,350 per calendar month.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Chesterfield