Letting agent Pinewood Properties says the Wildflower Close home is “located on a new, small residential development in a cul-de-sac location in the village of Calow.”

It says: “This family home offers spacious contemporary living accommodation, modern kitchen with space for a dining table and Bosch integrated appliances and French doors leading to the private rear garden.

Highlights include the “spacious lounge”, also with French doors to the garden, utility room and master ensuite double bedroom on the ground floor, while to the first floor are “three spacious double bedrooms”.

Pinewood says: “To the outside there is a fully enclosed garden to three sides, single garage and block-paved driveway with parking for several cars.

"Pets are negotiable and part-time or full-time working/retired applicants are preferred.”

The property is available from mid-July, priced £1,350 per calender month.

