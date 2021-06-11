‘Superb’ North Derbyshire bungalow is perfect for ‘a retiree of family’
A “superb” North Derbyshire bungalow is new to the market – and described as suiting a retiree or family.
The three-bedroom, stone-built home, off Barnfield Close, Holmewood, occupies a corner cul-de-sac position.
Highlights include the “generous living room”, kitchen/diner, “three good-sized bedrooms” and large conservatory.
Outside are “attractive gardens, ample off-street parking and a single garage”.
Its listing on property website Zoopla says: “Sitting back from the main road and accessed off a well-regarded cul-de-sac is this well-appointed. three-bedroom, detached bungalow which provides 932 sq feet of accommodation, which includes a modern shower room and generous living room and conservatory.
“With plenty of off-street parking, a garage and a good-sized and well-maintained plot, this property would suit a retiree or family.”
The property is on the market with Wilkins Vardy estate agents for £259,950.