The three-bedroom, stone-built home, off Barnfield Close, Holmewood, occupies a corner cul-de-sac position.

Highlights include the “generous living room”, kitchen/diner, “three good-sized bedrooms” and large conservatory.

Outside are “attractive gardens, ample off-street parking and a single garage”.

Its listing on property website Zoopla says: “Sitting back from the main road and accessed off a well-regarded cul-de-sac is this well-appointed. three-bedroom, detached bungalow which provides 932 sq feet of accommodation, which includes a modern shower room and generous living room and conservatory.

“With plenty of off-street parking, a garage and a good-sized and well-maintained plot, this property would suit a retiree or family.”

The property is on the market with Wilkins Vardy estate agents for £259,950.

1. Entrance Zoopla says: "The property sits on a generous corner plot, having double gates opening onto a tarmac drive providing ample off-street parking and leading around to an attached single garage."

2. Driveway Zoopla says: "With plenty of off-street parking, a garage and a good-sized, well-maintained plot, this property would suit a retiree or family."

3. Front garden There is also a well manicured lawned garden with plum slate beds and established mature shrubs, plants and trees.

4. Front garden Zoopla describes the property as a "substantial detached bungalow, on a generous, manicured plot".