Estate agent Zoopla says: "Located close to the various amenities in Holmewood, the property is also well placed for routes into Clay Cross, Chesterfield and towards the M1."

‘Superb’ North Derbyshire bungalow is perfect for ‘a retiree of family’

A “superb” North Derbyshire bungalow is new to the market – and described as suiting a retiree or family.

By Jon Ball
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:51 am

The three-bedroom, stone-built home, off Barnfield Close, Holmewood, occupies a corner cul-de-sac position.

Highlights include the “generous living room”, kitchen/diner, “three good-sized bedrooms” and large conservatory.

Outside are “attractive gardens, ample off-street parking and a single garage”.

Its listing on property website Zoopla says: “Sitting back from the main road and accessed off a well-regarded cul-de-sac is this well-appointed. three-bedroom, detached bungalow which provides 932 sq feet of accommodation, which includes a modern shower room and generous living room and conservatory.

“With plenty of off-street parking, a garage and a good-sized and well-maintained plot, this property would suit a retiree or family.”

The property is on the market with Wilkins Vardy estate agents for £259,950.

1. Entrance

Zoopla says: "The property sits on a generous corner plot, having double gates opening onto a tarmac drive providing ample off-street parking and leading around to an attached single garage."

2. Driveway

Zoopla says: "With plenty of off-street parking, a garage and a good-sized, well-maintained plot, this property would suit a retiree or family."

3. Front garden

There is also a well manicured lawned garden with plum slate beds and established mature shrubs, plants and trees.

4. Front garden

Zoopla describes the property as a "substantial detached bungalow, on a generous, manicured plot".

