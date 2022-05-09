That’s the guide price for the freehold five-bedroom, detached period property just over the Derbyshire border on Warren Avenue in Annesley, which is for sale by online auction at underthehammer.com
Set in a quiet, countryside location, the building has a strong local history – and yet it now boasts a host of modern features, making it perfect for contemporary living.
The conversion has been architecturally designed and makes use of all the original features, including the old well.
Constructed of engineering brickwork, the well extends more than 17 metres below ground and, at one time, supplied the whole of Selston with a steady supply of fresh water.
Now, a structural glass plate allows you to see down the well, forming a centrepiece to the property’s impressive entrance atrium.
As well as the five bedrooms, there are four bathrooms and three reception rooms at The Old Pumping Station, which is being marketed by Birmingham-based estate agents Royal Estates.
Check out our photo gallery before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.