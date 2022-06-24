It is a unique and elegant grade II listed property, just over the Derbyshire border at Crow Hill Drive, Mansfield, that is steeped in outstanding quality and even has its own tower.
Positioned in a sought-after conservation area, the seven-bedroom house really is state of the art and sure to induce that much-documented wow factor.
Offers of more than £925,000 are being invited by estate agents BuckleyBrown, and potential buyers can be encouraged by the fact that there is no upward chain.
BuckleyBrown describe the home as “stunningly proportioned throughout” with “an incredible ground-floor space that has high ceilings, a sizeable entrance hallway and multiple reception rooms”.
Those rooms include a gorgeous kitchen, separate lounge, dining room and drawing room with original fireplaces, office, orangery and pool room, pantry, shower room and access to the cellar.
Via a curved staircase, you will be welcomed on to the first floor by a landing with period marble columns. Seven impressive bedrooms have been kept to a pristine standard. Two of them have their own luxury en suite facilities, while another comes with its own cinema-style screen.
The first floor also houses a family bathroom, plus two WCs. And if that’s not enough, there is access to the tower for amazing views of the grounds.
The grandeur continues outside, where a plot spanning seven-tenths of an acre features magnificent gardens, patio seating areas and outbuildings that include a single and double garage, laundry room, stores and WC.
In addition, there’s a large driveway, alarm system and CCTV for security, plus a hot tub that buyers can negotiate to purchase if they wish.
Check out our extensive photo gallery of the property before visiting the Zoopla website here for more information.