14 affordable houses for sale for under £110,000 in Chesterfield

Please note that we have excluded any properties that are offering a shared ownership deal or will have a tenant already in place.

There are houses that you can buy for yourself with no strings attached.

Also, be aware that some houses on this list will be sold at an auction, online or otherwise – therefore, their actual selling price may be higher than what is listed.

1. Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield This North Wingfield property houses two bedrooms and is valued at a price of £110,000.

2. Top Road, Calow Located in Calow, this terraced house has two bedrooms and has a starting price of £110,000.

3. Devonshire Villas, Heath Road Another terraced house, this one contains three bedrooms and has an approximate market value of £109,950.

4. Harvey Road, Hady Hill This semi detached house may look small, but it actually contains three bedrooms. It's valued at £109,050.