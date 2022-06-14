Twin sisters open Derbyshire gardens for charity

Julie Brown and Jane Tomlinson received certificates from Peter Gardner, the Derbyshire county organiser of the National Garden Scheme, in recognition of their five years’ support of the organisation’s good causes.

Jane will be opening her garden at Hill Cottage, Ashover Road, Littlemoor, near Ashover, on Sunday, July 3, from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Her garden is also open for group visits ‘by arrangement’ until September.

Julie, who lives at Walton Cottage, Matlock Road, Walton, has completed the public openings of her garden for 2022.

Jane Tomlinson, left and her twin sister Julie Brown with Peter Gardner, Derbyshire county organiser for the National Garden Scheme.

The National Garden Scheme supports nursing and health charities.

