Twin sisters open Derbyshire gardens for charity

Julie Brown and Jane Tomlinson received certificates from Peter Gardner, the Derbyshire county organiser of the National Garden Scheme, in recognition of their five years’ support of the organisation’s good causes.
Jane will be opening her garden at Hill Cottage, Ashover Road, Littlemoor, near Ashover, on Sunday, July 3, from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Her garden is also open for group visits ‘by arrangement’ until September.
Julie, who lives at Walton Cottage, Matlock Road, Walton, has completed the public openings of her garden for 2022.
The National Garden Scheme supports nursing and health charities.
READ THIS: Look at these 26 beautiful gardens in Derbyshire supporting charities through public open days
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions