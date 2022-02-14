Top most viewed homes for sale in Derbyshire in January, according to Rightmove

Want to see what the most desired properties in Derbyshire were last month, according to Rightmove? There’s some interesting ones – including a farm property worth more than £1,000,000!
1. Croft Lane, Breadsall
This detached property is described as "imposing" and features five bedrooms, three ensuite bathrooms and a double garage. It's an ideal home for a large family and is valued at £975,000.
Photo: -
2. Croft Lane, Breadsall
An interior view of the croft lane property.
Photo: -
3. Dale Hill, Oakerthorpe, Alfreton
Located in Alfreton, this house features a whopping eight bedrooms and dates back to the Victorian era. It's valued at £850,000.
Photo: -
4. Dale Hill, Oakerthorpe, Alfreton
The interior of the previous property - note the retro decor.
Photo: -