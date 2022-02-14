Top most viewed homes for sale in Derbyshire in January, according to Rightmove

Here’s a look at the properties in Derbyshire than received the most attention last month.

Here’s a look at the properties in Derbyshire that received the most attention last month.

By jimmy johnson
Monday, 14th February 2022, 9:07 pm

Want to see what the most desired properties in Derbyshire were last month, according to Rightmove? There’s some interesting ones – including a farm property worth more than £1,000,000!

1. Croft Lane, Breadsall

This detached property is described as "imposing" and features five bedrooms, three ensuite bathrooms and a double garage. It's an ideal home for a large family and is valued at £975,000.

Photo: -

2. Croft Lane, Breadsall

An interior view of the croft lane property.

Photo: -

3. Dale Hill, Oakerthorpe, Alfreton

Located in Alfreton, this house features a whopping eight bedrooms and dates back to the Victorian era. It's valued at £850,000.

Photo: -

4. Dale Hill, Oakerthorpe, Alfreton

The interior of the previous property - note the retro decor.

Photo: -

