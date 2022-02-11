Open house welcome at £500,000 'must experience' four-bedroom home near Chesterfield

An open house viewing will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 10am to 2pm enabling prospective buyers to appreciate its character and charm.

The Beeches, on The Hill, Glapwell, is described on the property website Zoopla as ‘a must experience home’ which has ‘the right balance of modern and contemporary accommodation and living’.

Beamed ceilings in the modern kitchen, breakfast room and lounge catch the eye, the bedrooms are of a good size and there is a double garage with large adjoining workshop.

The property, which boasts a conservatory and good-sized rear garden with summerhouse and patio, is on the market for £500,000.

Towards the front of the property is a large garden area that has had planning permission submitted to the council for a single dwelling to be built – a decision is imminent.

For further details contact the estate agent Yopa on 01322 584408.

1. Kitchen The kitchen has been refitted with bespoke units, glazed display cabinets and has a feature chimney breast with space for a Range cooker. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Breakfast room A vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, quarry slate floor and French doors leading to the rear of the property are eye-catching features of the breakfast room. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Living room The main living room's focal point is a wood burning stove set in an imposing stone fire surround. To the left of the photo is a bar area in another of the three reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Conservatory The large conservatory is P shaped and has French doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales