The end-terrace home is one of a number going under the hammer at a property auction next month – including four homes in North Derbyshire.

The Clowne home, at 55 West Lea, is described by auction house Taylor James Auctions as “requiring modernisation”.

It features a reception room and kitchen/diner on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property, which also boasts a rear garden, has a guide price of just £20,000-plus at the auction, which takes place on Wednesday, June 9.

Also for sale at the same auction are a trio of homes in Creswell, including 71 Welbeck Street, a two-bedroom, mid-terrace property.

The property, described as “requiring updating” comprises a reception room, kitchen/diner and bathroom on the ground floor, with two bedrooms on the first floor.

The home, which has a rear yard, is going to auction with a guide price of £25,000-plus.

55 West Lea, Clowne, is described as a "three-bedroom, end-of-terrace house, requiring modernisation".

Number 63 Duke Street is described as a “three-bedroom, mid-terrace house, in need of updating”.

It comprises two reception rooms, a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor, and three bedrooms on the first floor.

The home, which has a rear yard, has a guide price of £40,000-plus.

Number 19 Church Street, Creswell, is described as a "two-bedroom, mid-terrace house in need of updating”.

55 West Lea, Clowne, boasts a rear garden.

It features a reception room and kitchen on the ground floor, two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor and a rear yard outside.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

63 Duke Street, Creswell is described by Taylor James Auctions as "a three-bedroom, mid-terrace house that requires updating".

63 Duke Street, Creswell, benefits from a rear yard.

71 Welbeck Street, Creswell, is described by Taylor James Auctions as "a two-bedroom, mid-terrace house requiring updating".