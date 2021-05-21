Deal struck to build almost 60 homes on former site of Bolsover Hospital

More than 50 homes are set to be built on the former site of a North Derbyshire hospital after a developer agreed a deal.

Forge New Homes, a partnership between five housing providers, has exchanged contracts with Homes England, a public body which funds new affordable housing, on the former site of Bolsover Hospital, off Welbeck Road, Bolsover.

And Forge is now drawing up plans for 58 “high-quality three and four-bedroom family homes” on the 6.5-acre site on the northern edge of the market town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Properties will be both for sale and affordable rent.

Andy Beattie, Forge project director, said: “We’re excited to have exchanged contracts with Homes England and working up our proposals for the site in collaboration with Homes England and Caddick Construction and plan to submit our planning application to Bolsover Council in the summer.

“This development will provide 58 high-quality, much-needed, new homes in the area.”

Forge is a partnership between Great Places Housing Group, the Guinness Partnership, Together Housing, South Yorkshire Housing Association and Yorkshire Housing which is aiming to address a shortfall in housing in the Sheffield City Region, which includes the districts of Bolsover, Chesterfield, Derbyshire Dales and North East Derbyshire.

Some 58 homes are set to be built on the former site of Bolsover Hospital.

These housing associations own and manage 150,000 homes across the country.

‘Making a difference’

Steve Close, Forge chairman and Together Housing chief executive, said: “We are delighted to announce the exchange with Homes England on the Bolsover Hospital site, another significant step in our work to help address the Sheffield City Region’s housing needs.

Bolsover Hospital before its closure and subsequent demolition.

“We are looking forward to getting on with construction and really making a difference.”

Forge said, subject to planning permission being granted, work is due to start on site in early 2022.

The decision to close Bolsover Hospital was taken in July 2017 by North Derbyshire and Hardwick clinical commissioning groups as part of the Better Care Closer to Home consultation to provide more care to older people in settings closer to their homes, despite a number of objections.

A planning application to demolish and clear the site following in 2019.