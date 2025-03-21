This Derbyshire town has been named as the best place to live in the county by prestigious guide – earning praise for great pubs, scenic views and independent shops

Wirksworth has been named as the best place to live in Derbyshire – with the town recommended for those seeking great pubs, scenic views and a range of independent businesses.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wirksworth has been named as the best place to live in Derbyshire by the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

Published by The Sunday Times on Friday, March 21, the guide includes 72 locations across the UK. Their expert judges have visited all the locations and assessed a range of factors, from schools and transport to broadband speeds, mobile signal and culture - along with access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wirksworth was lauded for its community spirit and impressed the judges with its variety of independent businesses - including shops, cafes, restaurants. The Sunday Times also shone the spotlight on some of the town’s pubs and praised the scenic views on offer across Wirksworth.

Wirksworth has been ranked as Derbyshire’s best place to live. Credit: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Jonathan Clitheroe - geograph.org.uk/p/2489270

The Sunday Times said: “Wirksworth more than lives up to its Quirksworth nickname. It’s home to a boho collection of families, downsizers and creative types, attracted to its artsy, alternative, almost-anything-goes community-centred vibe, and a scenic view around every corner.

“The high street is dotted with cool independent shops, cafés, and restaurants, a Tuesday market (with a farmers’ market first Saturday of the month), and some rollicking pubs. The Red Lion, an 18th-century coaching inn, hides a micropub/record shop, the Feather Star, which holds synth nights, blues nights and a cheese night every Tuesday. There’s also the Northern Light Cinema, for arthouse movie nights.”

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, said: “It is easy to feel overwhelmed by everything going on in the world, but there really is so much to celebrate as we look closer to home. From small gestures that lift the everyday - like verges blooming with daffodils and volunteer-run dementia cafés, to larger initiatives from repair cafés to new railway stations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What makes our guide unique is that we actually visit all the places we choose and talk to locals to find out what life is really like there. That means we can see what people really love about the places they live.

“That could be anything from exceptional schools and fast trains to beautiful houses and countryside. The health of the high street is important, but more than anything else, what we are looking for are towns, villages and cities with strong communities - who work hard to make the best of where they live and play hard too.

“We also consider affordability. High house prices are no barrier to inclusion - as long as they provide value for money. Different people will be looking for different qualities when they are choosing a place to live. One thing all our chosen locations have in common is that the people who live in them are proud to call them home.”

Saffron Walden in Essex was named as the best place to live in the UK, while Ilmington in Warwickshire secured top spot across the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide is sponsored by the mortgage lender Halifax, which has provided an average house price for each location.

Amanda Bryden, Head of Halifax Mortgages, added: “We know it can be daunting buying your first home, looking to move to your next home or even getting a new mortgage for your current home.

“There is so much to think about even once you’ve found the right house in the right area. The best thing to do is speak to a mortgage adviser as early as you can in the process. They will be able to help you understand the mortgages available to you and how to get the best deal for your circumstances to help you focus on the exciting things that come with buying a home too.”

For more information, visit The Sunday Times website here.